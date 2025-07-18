UAE: Want 21°C Weather This Summer? Why Residents Are Escaping To Jebel Jais
What started as a simple weather check on his phone turned into a memorable getaway for Muhammad Sajid and his friends. As temperatures soared past 45°C in Dubai, Sajid came across a weather forecast showing a cool 21°C at Jebel Jais at night. Within hours, he packed his gear, called a few friends, and headed straight for the mountains.
They arrived just before sunset, pitched tents, and set up their stove to boil water for tea."It felt like we were in another country," said Sajid."There was a cool breeze, we could breathe fresh air, and it was the perfect break from the city."
“We set up the grill at night and started a barbecue with some light music. It was the most pleasant weather at the mountain. It's a must-try for UAE residents,” said Sajid.
While the weather in Dubai and Sharjah is over 45°C, UAE residents are finding relief just a short drive away at the country's highest peak, Jebel Jais, where temperatures now drop to 21°C at night and hover around 27°C during the day.
With many skipping international travel this summer due to high airfares or personal reasons, a number of families and groups of friends are heading to the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah to camp overnight, enjoy barbecues, and simply cool off.Needed a break
Rashid Abbas, a senior manager in Dubai, usually avoids summer trips. But when he and a few work colleagues saw a viral TikTok showing the cool weather in Jebel Jais, they decided to give it a try.
They met after work, loaded the car with supplies, grilled corn, steaks, and and bottled water, and drove straight to the top.“It was 44°C in Dubai. By the time we reached the topmost part, it was just 23°C,” said Rashid.
They camped until dawn, shared jokes around a small fire, and even played card games.“It felt like we were somewhere but not the UAE in July,” said Abbas.Why is Jebel Jais the new summer hotspot?
- Cooler temperatures: With highs of 27 degrees Celsius and lows of 21 degrees Celsius, it's a huge relief from the city heat.
Easy to reach: just 1.5 to 2 hours from Dubai, Sharjah, or Abu Dhabi. Budget-friendly: No flight tickets or hotel bookings - just fuel, food, and good company.
Safe & accessible: Well-maintained roads, public toilets, and plenty of open space make it ideal for families and friends.
- Go late afternoon or at night to enjoy the best weather.
Pack warm clothes for the night, as it gets chilly. Bring marinated food, a portable grill, water, and garbage bags.
Don't leave trash. Put it in the designated dustbins.
