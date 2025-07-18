UAE: 4 Indian Expats Win Dh50,000 Each In Big Ticket Weekly E-Draw

The odds were indeed in favour of four Indian expats who won Dh50,000 each in the second weekly Big Ticket e-draw this July.

Among them is Dexter Menezes, 42, who has been living in Dubai for the past 13 years and works in the FMCG industry.

“At first, I thought my card payment didn't go through and they were calling to confirm my details. I didn't expect it at all," Dexter commented on winning the prize.

“I've been buying tickets on and off over the years, but this is the first time I've actually won,” he said, adding that he plans to invest with his winnings, believing there are plenty of opportunities in the UAE market.

For Bipson Adappattukavunkal Baby, who also bagged the prize, part of the money will go to saving while the other will go to investing. Originally from Kerala, India, the 35-year-old salesman has been living in Sharjah for the past seven years.

He first heard about Big Ticket online back in 2019 and has been purchasing tickets regularly ever since.

Another Kearlite who won is James KP, who has been a Dubai resident for nearly 18 years. The 48-year-old technician has been purchasing Big Ticket entries every month as part of a group of 20 people.

The win brought a wave of happiness to the entire group. The prize will be split among them, and with his share, James plans to buy a new mobile phone.

A 35-year-old man called Anto Jose, also originally from Kerala, also won Dh50,000. Anto has been living in Dubai for the past 12 years and works in the security sector.

For the last eight years, he has been regularly purchasing Big Ticket entries as part of a group of 20 friends.

The cash prize will be shared equally among the group, and he remains committed to continuing their monthly participation.

Besides the weekly e-draws, a grand prize of Dh20 million will be announced during a Big Ticket live draw in Abu Dhabi on August 3.

During what is left of July, the coming Big Ticket weekly E-draw dates are:

Week 3: 17th – 23rd July & Draw Date- 24th July (Thursday)

Week 4: 24th – 31st July & Draw Date- 1st August (Friday)