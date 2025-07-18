South Korea: Court Begins Hearing On Legality Of Ex-President Yoon's Arrest
The closed-door hearing at the Seoul Central District Court began at 10:15 am to determine whether his arrest was legal and should remain in place.
Yoon arrived at the court at around 9 am where he was escorted straight into the holding cell in a transport vehicle, avoiding contact with the press, Yonhap news agency reported.
The ousted president filed for the court review Wednesday, less than a week after he was placed under arrest at the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, just south of the capital, over five key charges related to his attempt to impose martial law on December 3.
If the court rules in favor of Yoon, he will be released and stand trial without detention.
The court has to deliver its ruling within 24 hours after the hearing.
Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team was expected to call for the arrest to remain in place, given the gravity of the charges Yoon faces and the risk of him destroying evidence or attempting to influence witness testimony. It will also likely ask the court to take into account the fact that Yoon has been refusing to cooperate with the investigation.
Yoon has skipped his insurrection trial twice and said he will boycott all future hearings unless Cho's team is removed from the courtroom.
Yoon was expected to argue that his arrest is not necessary since the former president poses no risk of fleeing and his health conditions are worsening.
Yoon's lawyers claim that the investigation by Cho's team is "illegal" as it seriously violates the defendant's rights.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment