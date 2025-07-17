Lighthouse Home Advantage Program Announces: Expanded Lender Credit Tiers Now Live In San Diego

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 16, 2025 12:42 pm - Join the Lighthouse Home Advantage Program: unlock exclusive perks-up to $10,000 in lender credits, discounted inspections, home warranties, and expert guidance. Navigate your purchase with confidence, savings, and success from contract to close.

Lighthouse Home Advantage unveils expanded lender credit tiers available now to San Diego homebuyers, offering greater financial flexibility and savings during home purchases. The updated program introduces a multi-tier structure progressively based on the buyer's loan volume. This enhancement means that qualifying buyers can access larger credits by securing higher loan amounts, directly reducing out-of-pocket closing costs. For San Diego homebuyers, especially in a competitive market with rising costs, these expanded credit tiers provide a meaningful financial advantage. The new structure empowers buyers with more choices tailored to their financing needs and ensures they receive maximum value through the program's trusted lending partners. Overall, the enhancement strengthens the program's commitment to making homeownership more affordable and accessible throughout San Diego.

In today's San Diego housing market, prospective buyers face escalating home prices and increased borrowing costs, challenges that make entering the market more difficult. Despite strong demand, buyers seek programs that reduce upfront expenses and streamline the purchase process. The local real estate landscape continues to evolve, with affordability remaining top of mind for many families and individuals. Introducing expanded lender credit tiers aligns with these market dynamics by directly addressing buyers' financial concerns. By increasing lender credit opportunities based on loan volume, the program offers a strategic tool to ease closing costs, which can often be a barrier. This update supports not only first-time buyers but also those looking to upgrade or invest, providing a competitive edge in navigating San Diego's bustling housing market.

The Lighthouse Home Advantage Program delivers several standout benefits to its members, including:

. Enroll in minutes with a dedicated Lighthouse Agent who explains every benefit clearly, ensuring buyers understand how to maximize their program advantages from day one.

. Unbeatable lender credits-starting at 1% and increasing with loan volume-help reduce the amount of cash buyers need at closing, making homeownership more accessible.

. Discounted or complimentary home and termite inspections via trusted partners, giving buyers peace of mind and enhanced value without added costs.

. Special pricing on comprehensive home warranties for program members, providing long-term protection and financial security after the purchase is complete.

These features collectively make the program a comprehensive solution for buyers seeking both financial support and protection throughout their homebuying journey.

Joey Bergandi, Founder of Velocity Realty and Lighthouse Home Advantage Program, commented on the expanded lender credit tiers:“We are excited to bring this enhanced tier structure to San Diego buyers. Our goal has always been to reduce the financial barriers that make homeownership challenging, and by expanding lender credits based on loan volume, we provide more substantial savings tailored to each buyer's unique situation. This update demonstrates our commitment to innovation and tangible benefits for our members, empowering them to purchase homes with greater confidence and less financial strain. We believe these new tiers will make a meaningful difference in helping families and individuals achieve their homeownership goals in today's competitive market.”

The Lighthouse Home Advantage Program is a locally focused real estate initiative designed to support homebuyers throughout the San Diego area by offering exclusive lender credits, discounted inspections, and special home warranty pricing. The program is easy to join-prospective buyers can enroll quickly by contacting a dedicated Lighthouse Agent who guides them through every benefit and step. Participants gain access to valuable financial incentives and protection services that simplify and enhance the homebuying experience. More information and enrollment details are available online at , where interested homebuyers can learn about program features, eligibility, and how to start saving immediately.

