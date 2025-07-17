ZARO Launches With Locked Liquidity, No Team Control, And Community-Owned Mascot

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)ZARO has emerged as a decentralized experiment. It aims for cultural permanence in a speculative market. ZARO launched as a meme coin with unique attributes. There was no presale, team tokens, or roadmap. Ownership was renounced, and liquidity was locked for 255 years. It is a permanent cultural artifact on Ethereum.

No Presale, no Promises, no Control

ZARO is not a financial instrument or an investment. It is a tokenized character with a single vision. That vision is to build something lasting and driven by the community. The token was minted with a fixed supply of 1 billion. It features 0% tax, and ZARO renounced all privileges at launch (also, there are no VCs involved).

There are no team wallets or mint functions. Also, there is no central authority controlling it. The contract is live, immutable, and audited. Thirdweb and OpenZeppelin frameworks provide the audit.

ZARO trades on Uniswap with liquidity locked until 2280. ZaroVerse did not sell, offer, or distribute the token. The entire supply was donated to the public pool instead. ZARO offers no utility, rights, or entitlements. It simply exists on the blockchain.

A Mascot with Global Roots

While the token supply is fixed, the story is still evolving. ZARO is more than code; it's a meme mascot. It is designed to reflect and unite global culture. Through the brand ecosystem ZaroVerse, ZARO is growing. It is expanding into a multilingual creative universe. The community powers this universe. It includes:



A cross-continental character embracing global stories

Remixable art, content, and community memes

Collectibles, games, and branded experiences in development Non-commercial contributions encouraged under a protected brand

Introducing ARC7: A New Chapter Begins

ZaroVerse revealed early signals of ARC7. This new AI-born entity is emerging within the narrative. Details remain limited regarding this new entity. ARC7 represents the next evolution of the ZARO ecosystem. It blends story, identity, and protocol innovation.

About ZARO

ZARO is a decentralized meme mascot built on Ethereum. There is no roadmap, taxes, or team control. ZARO launched as a cultural statement, not a product. No one owns it, but everyone shapes it. The token exists permanently on-chain. It is locked as a symbol of creativity.

Anyone curious about ZARO can visit all the links below to keep in touch with the project and the team.

