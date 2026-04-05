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African Union Backs China-Pakistan Peace Plan for Mideast
(MENAFN) The African Union (AU) on Friday expressed support for a five-point peace initiative put forward by China and Pakistan aimed at reducing tensions in the Gulf and broader Middle East amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran, now in its second month.
AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf described the proposal—which calls for an immediate ceasefire, protection of civilians, maritime security, and the start of peace talks—as a constructive contribution to international efforts to resolve the crisis through negotiation. “The initiative constitutes a timely and constructive contribution to ongoing international efforts to de-escalate tensions,” Youssouf said, urging restraint and respect for international law.
He also highlighted the global consequences of the conflict, including disruptions to energy supply chains, food systems, and economic stability, emphasizing that African countries are particularly vulnerable to these effects.
The AU reiterated that lasting solutions can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy, calling on all parties to urgently reduce hostilities and commit to sustained negotiations.
The China-Pakistan proposal outlines five key measures: immediate cessation of hostilities, initiation of peace talks, protection of non-military targets, security of shipping lanes, and adherence to the principles of the UN Charter.
The AU affirmed its readiness to collaborate with international and regional partners to support initiatives aimed at de-escalation and the promotion of peace and stability across the region.
AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf described the proposal—which calls for an immediate ceasefire, protection of civilians, maritime security, and the start of peace talks—as a constructive contribution to international efforts to resolve the crisis through negotiation. “The initiative constitutes a timely and constructive contribution to ongoing international efforts to de-escalate tensions,” Youssouf said, urging restraint and respect for international law.
He also highlighted the global consequences of the conflict, including disruptions to energy supply chains, food systems, and economic stability, emphasizing that African countries are particularly vulnerable to these effects.
The AU reiterated that lasting solutions can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy, calling on all parties to urgently reduce hostilities and commit to sustained negotiations.
The China-Pakistan proposal outlines five key measures: immediate cessation of hostilities, initiation of peace talks, protection of non-military targets, security of shipping lanes, and adherence to the principles of the UN Charter.
The AU affirmed its readiness to collaborate with international and regional partners to support initiatives aimed at de-escalation and the promotion of peace and stability across the region.
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