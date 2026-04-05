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Israel Cancels French Defense Minister’s Visit
(MENAFN) Israel has decided to cancel a planned trip by French Armed Forces Minister Alice Rouffo to Tel Aviv following France’s refusal to allow US aircraft carrying weapons bound for Israel to transit its airspace, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.
According to an Israeli daily newspaper, the decision to call off Rouffo’s visit was made by Israel's Defense Ministry and National Security Council. Rouffo is known to have a close relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron.
The report noted that the visit had been set for Sunday but was canceled after Paris denied permission for the US planes transporting arms to Israel to fly over French territory.
The newspaper also mentioned that Israel had recently engaged in discussions with French officials “to clarify that the weapons were intended for use in the war against Iran and had presented details about the arms, but French authorities maintained their refusal.”
According to an Israeli daily newspaper, the decision to call off Rouffo’s visit was made by Israel's Defense Ministry and National Security Council. Rouffo is known to have a close relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron.
The report noted that the visit had been set for Sunday but was canceled after Paris denied permission for the US planes transporting arms to Israel to fly over French territory.
The newspaper also mentioned that Israel had recently engaged in discussions with French officials “to clarify that the weapons were intended for use in the war against Iran and had presented details about the arms, but French authorities maintained their refusal.”
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