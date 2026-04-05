More Flights Coming To India From Gulf Region

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The flight situation from the Gulf region to India continues to improve with 90 non-scheduled flights expected to arrive from the UAE on Sunday, according to an official statement.

Flights are also operating from multiple airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to India, while the Qatar airspace is partially open with around 8-10 flights expected to arrive on Sunday.

While the airspace in Kuwait and Bahrain is closed, flights are operating via Dammam (Saudi Arabia) to India. Travel from Iran is being facilitated via Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Similarly, travel from Israel to India is being facilitated via Egypt and Jordan, while travel from Iraq is being facilitated via Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Besides, the mortal remains of an Indian seafarer, who tragically lost his life in an attack on a ship off the coast of Oman, have been brought back to India, and all necessary assistance is being extended to the bereaved family, the statement added.

Meanwhile, across the region, Indian Missions and Posts remain in close contact with the Indian community, while continuing to provide assistance and issue necessary advisories for their safety and well-being, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

A total of 345 Indian fishermen stranded in Iran returned home on Saturday. The Embassy in Tehran facilitated their movement from South Iran to Armenia, from where they boarded flights to Chennai.

The Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region, with the safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals as the highest priority. A dedicated control room remains operational, with regular coordination with states/UTs and Indian Missions.

Indian Missions and Posts are operating round-the-clock helplines, issuing advisories, and engaging with Indian community associations, companies and local authorities. Assistance includes visas, consular services, transit facilitation and logistical support.

Welfare of Indian students remains a priority. Missions are coordinating with local authorities, Indian schools, Boards and the National Testing Agency to address academic concerns.

The Missions are in continuous contact with Indian crew on vessels, providing consular support, facilitating family communication and assisting in return requests.