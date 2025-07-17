403
Germany Opposes European Commission's Budget Proposal
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the German government dismissed the European Commission's suggested €2 trillion ($2.33 trillion) budget plan for the European Union spanning 2028 to 2034.
A spokesperson for Chancellor Friedrich Merz labeled the proposed boost of roughly €700 billion as "unreasonable," especially during a period when every member country is enforcing stricter controls on their national finances.
“Therefore, we will not be able to accept the Commission's proposal. We also do not support the additional taxation of companies proposed by the European Commission,” Stefan Kornelius stated in a press release Wednesday evening.
Earlier the same day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the €2 trillion budget outline, describing it as "a budget for a new era" designed to align with Europe’s ambitions, address its difficulties, and enhance its autonomy.
This plan must now undergo negotiations with both the European Parliament and the member states of the EU before it can be finalized.
The EU budget's approval requires a majority vote in the European Parliament as well as unanimous consent from all member states acting through the Council.
