'What A Bad Hire Could Teach You': Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh's Honest Take On Leadership And Letting Go
In a series of thought-provoking slides, Alagh guided her followers through a personal leadership lesson, one that resonated with thousands. Her opening line hit hard:“Holding on too long can do more damage than letting go.”'We all talk about hiring right. But what happens when we don't?'
Alagh didn't name names or go into specifics. However, her post reflected on a past hiring decision that went wrong, and how ignoring early red flags affected not only the output but also the entire team's morale.She listed the subtle signs she noticed in hindsight:
- Misalignment on values Lack of ownership A dip in overall team energy
Despite these red flags, she chose to wait it out, hoping things would change.“They didn't,” she admitted.
Letting go wasn't easy-but holding on, she realised, would've cost the team even more.“Leadership isn't about avoiding hard calls,” she wrote.“It's about doing what's right for the collective, not just the individual.”The lessons she learned
Alagh shared how the experience reshaped her leadership principles:
- Prioritise cultural alignment over just credentials Give honest, timely feedback Trust your gut earlier
She now follows a set of clear, non-negotiable rules:
- “Don't rush hiring decisions. Invest deeply in onboarding. Address red flags when they first show up. Protect your team's energy and trust.”
Her final slide delivered a line that struck a chord across social media:
“Bad hires happen. But the worst thing you can do is nothing.”A conversation starter for every team leader
In the caption accompanying the post, Alagh made an honest admission:“At some point, we all make hiring decisions that don't turn out the way we hoped. That's completely normal. But the real mistake is ignoring the situation and hoping it'll fix itself.”
Her post has since sparked a wave of conversations among founders, HR professionals and team leads about the cost of inaction and the importance of self-reflection.
Alagh ended her post with a question that invites introspection:
“If you've ever had an experience that didn't turn out the way you wanted, what did it teach you?”
