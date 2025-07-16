Cloud Mining Revolutionizes The Way To Increase The Value Of Crypto Assets: Ripplecoin Mining Allows XRP, BTC, And Solana Holders To Achieve Daily Income

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In response to the drastic fluctuations in the XRP and BTC markets, Ripplecoin Mining launched a low-threshold AI cloud mining APP to help global investors achieve stable daily crypto income.

Weston, Massachusetts, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cryptocurrency market continues to fluctuate, more and more investors are looking for a stable income channel that does not rely on market conditions. Ripplecoin Mining's newly launched mobile cloud mining application is providing a new passive income path for holders of mainstream currencies such as XRP, Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana: users no longer just wait for the price of the currency to rise, but rent computing power and participate in daily dividends to achieve continuous growth of assets.





Market turmoil drives investment strategy transformation, cloud mining becomes a new option for hedging

As the legal tug-of-war between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) draws to a close, the market is re-heating up on the future prospects of XRP; at the same time, Bitcoin (BTC) has retreated to about $117,000 after hitting a record high of $123,000, triggering a large-scale fund rebalancing. On-chain data shows that many long-term holders ("whale" addresses) have transferred some BTC to centralized exchanges, releasing potential selling pressure signals. Affected by the slowdown in ETF fund flows and macroeconomic uncertainties, short-term market volatility has significantly increased.

Against this backdrop, more and more investors have begun to turn their funds to "non-transactional" income channels such as cloud mining, giving priority to locking in daily stable returns and reducing their reliance on drastic market price fluctuations. Platforms such as Ripplecoin Mining have become the preferred tools for current crypto holders to build a stable cash flow due to their advantages such as no hardware required, daily settlement of income, and green energy drive.

A report released by ChainProof, a third-party blockchain data platform, pointed out that in the past month, the number of users using Ripplecoin Mining cloud mining services has increased by 23.5%, of which more than 46% completed registration and operation through mobile devices. This trend shows that mining is no longer limited to high-threshold professional scenarios, but is gradually opening up to ordinary users.

Simplify the mining process: three steps to participate

The Ripplecoin Mining mobile app is compatible with iOS and Android systems. Users only need to complete the following three steps to start the remote mining experience:

Quick registration: Register an account via email to get a free trial of $15 cloud computing power;

Choose a contract: Supports payment in currencies such as XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, etc. The contract is flexible and diverse, and the income is distributed on a daily basis;

Receive daily income: The system will automatically allocate global computing resources, and users can view and receive income in the App every day.

This innovative model greatly simplifies the hardware equipment, power configuration and technical threshold required for traditional mining, allowing every cryptocurrency holder to easily obtain miner-level income.

Smart and green: Dual guarantee of technology and energy

Ripplecoin Mining has more than 120 green data nodes distributed in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The system adopts AI intelligent scheduling algorithm, which can respond to the computing power requests of global users within one second, which not only improves efficiency, but also realizes a low-carbon and environmentally friendly mining ecology.

The platform spokesperson said: "We hope that every coin holder can participate in this global computing power network without worrying about equipment, technology or electricity costs."

User voice: Stable income brings peace of mind

James, an XRP investor from Manchester, UK, shared his experience: "In the past, I was often anxious about the fluctuations in the currency price. Now, through cloud mining, I have stable income every day, which makes me more confident in the future."

On social platforms such as Reddit and Telegram, users' positive comments on the application are increasing. They not only agree with its ease of use, but also regard it as a safe and continuous asset management tool.

Future development: Multi-currency combined mining is about to go online

Ripplecoin Mining revealed that it will launch the "combined mining" function next, allowing users to participate in mining plans of multiple currencies in the same contract at the same time, thereby further enhancing the stability of income and the flexibility of asset allocation.

At the same time, the company will also expand its international layout, focusing on expanding the Canadian, British and Southeast Asian markets, so that more users can experience this barrier-free, green and compliant mining solution.

About Ripplecoin Mining

Ripplecoin Mining was established in 2017 and is registered in the UK. It is the world's leading compliant cloud mining platform. The platform supports mainstream currencies such as XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, etc., and provides convenient, safe and sustainable mining services to more than 9.5 million users worldwide with green energy infrastructure, AI computing power scheduling and simplified user experience.

Experience cloud mining now:

Official website:

App download address: /xml/index.html#/app

Media contact: ...