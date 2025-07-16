Privacy-Focused Landscaping: Montgomery Robbins, Inc. Elevates Outdoor Retreats With Expert Screening Solutions
Montgomery Robbins, Inc., a leading landscape architecture design firm based in Alamo, California, shares their knowledge of creating private outdoor retreats for residential landscapes. The firm emphasizes the importance of privacy and seclusion in landscape design, offering solutions that blend beauty, function, and serenity.
“Every landscape benefits from at least one space that feels safe, sheltered and secluded,” said John Montgomery, Founding Principal Landscape Architect at Montgomery Robbins, Inc.“Privacy screening isn't just about appearance-it's a psychological gift that transforms yards into true retreats.”
Fences & Gates : Clear Boundaries, Calming Effects
For some homeowners, a five-to six-foot fence provides the ideal solution, offering both literal and psychological separation from the outside world. Others may prefer the subtlety of screening shrubs, which can create an elegant and natural privacy solution. Plants such as Pittosporum, Privet, Juniper, and Mediterranean species like Bush Olive and Winter's Bark serve dual purposes-providing seclusion while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the space.
Windbreaks: Protection Meets Serenity
In areas prone to coastal or hillside winds, Montgomery Robbins recommends strategic windbreaks.“We often design layered systems that combine fences and trees,” Robbins explains.“These not only buffer strong winds but also preserve the tranquility of the yard.”
The firm also emphasizes the emotional impact of outdoor screening .“There's nothing like walking into a backyard that feels like an escape from the city-even when you're still in the heart of it,” Montgomery adds.“That illusion of country living, privacy, and serenity is what makes outdoor spaces magical.”
About Montgomery Robbins, Inc.
"Montgomery Robbins creates unparalleled outdoor spaces that inspire, function, and last. With over 50 years in the industry and a decade of mastering remote designs, we have it down to an art. We know your time is precious. When you get those rare free moments, you want an outdoor living experience that brings high-yield relaxation and rejuvenation. That's where we come in. We want to get to know you – your lifestyle, aesthetic, and dreams for your space – so we can create a one-of-a-kind retreat designed just for you. A place where it's easy to love your leisure."
