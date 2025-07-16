Nature Saskatchewan: Tiny Talons On The Move-A New Generation Of Burrowing Owls Appears
Those of us driving in rural Saskatchewan can play our individual parts in conserving the Burrowing Owl species. Pidborchynski suggests that "when driving in rural areas, particularly nearby pasture land, it is important to take a few extra minutes and slow down. This will reduce the risk of owl-vehicle collisions". Slowing down will also increase your chances of spotting this endangered bird.
To identify a Burrowing Owl, there are some key features to watch for. Look for mottled brown and white feathers, white 'eyebrows', and long featherless legs that look like 'stilts'. They are also small in size - Burrowing Owls are only 9 inches tall (about the size of a Meadowlark). Despite its name, the Burrowing Owl's burrow is not dug by the owl itself; rather, they use abandoned burrows dug by badgers, ground squirrels (gophers), and other burrowing mammals. If you are lucky enough to spot a Burrowing Owl, you might see it standing at its burrow entrance, on a fence post, or foraging in a ditch.
Since 1987 Nature Saskatchewan's Operation Burrowing Owl has worked with landholders to conserve Burrowing Owl habitat in Saskatchewan. In addition, the program relies on the participation of landholders to help monitor the Burrowing Owl population. If you spot a Burrowing Owl, please let us know by calling our toll-free Hoot Line at 1-800-667-HOOT (4668) or by email at ... . Personal and sighting information is never shared without permission.
