King Commends Jordanian Firefighting Team For Heroic Role In Syria Wildfires

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 16 (Petra) – Director of the Public Security Directorate (PSD), Major General Obaidallah Maaytah, conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah II's greetings and deep appreciation to the Jordanian firefighting team upon their return from Syria, commending their professionalism and distinguished performance in battling forest fires in the Latakia governorate.The remarks came during a reception held Wednesday at the Civil Defense Directorate, where Major General Maaytah welcomed the team, praising their exceptional efforts and the spirit of solidarity and selflessness they demonstrated in support of the Syrian people.He emphasized that the mission reflects the PSD's noble humanitarian role and the exemplary conduct of Civil Defense personnel. He described the team's deployment as a national duty rooted in Jordan's enduring values of fraternity and compassion.Despite the region's difficult terrain and extreme weather conditions, the team's field efficiency and expertise showcased the high readiness and operational excellence of Jordan's Civil Defense forces, Maaytah noted. Their efforts, he said, are a source of pride for all Jordanians and underscore the Kingdom's leadership in humanitarian and emergency response at both regional and international levels.At the close of the event, Major General Maaytah praised the team's morale and discipline throughout the mission and lauded their contribution to strengthening cooperation with neighboring and friendly countries an extension of Jordan's broader commitment to security, solidarity, and emergency preparedness.