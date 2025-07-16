Emi Aesthetics Announces Launch Of AI-Powered Aesthetic Simulation Platform For Cosmetic Treatment Visualization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leader in AI-driven cosmetic imaging, today announced the launch of its AI-powered aesthetic simulation platform for cosmetic treatment visualization. With over 100,000 users, eMI Aesthetics' platform helps both men and women visualize aesthetic results before stepping into a practice, and it's changing how people make cosmetic decisions across the world. The platform enables users to preview potential outcomes of non-invasive cosmetic treatments, such as Botox® and dermal fillers, using just a selfie offering a more informed and personalized approach to aesthetic care.









In a digital age where“before and after Botox simulator” is a growing search trend on Google, this AI-powered tool is turning curiosity into confidence.

eMI Aesthetics is the first AI platform that allows users to visualize treatments like Botox®, fillers, lasers, and microneedling by uploading a single photo. From simulation to provider matching, the platform supports the full journey of exploring cosmetic procedures.

“We've flipped the script on aesthetic care,” said Lior Yadin, CEO and founder of eMI.“Instead of walking into a clinic unsure of what you're asking for, now you arrive with a clear vision of the result you want. It's empowering, visual, and private just the way today's consumers expect it to be.”

A Response to the Aesthetic Boom

The U.S. market for non-invasive aesthetic treatments is booming. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Botox® and filler procedures rose nearly 70% over the past five years. But for many first-timers, the fear of unexpected results still holds them back.

eMI's AI Aesthetic Simulator tackles this pain point head-on by answering the internet's most-searched aesthetic queries:



What would I look like with Botox?

Lip filler near me

What would I look like with lip filler?

Can I preview fillers before getting them?

Is there a real before-and-after simulator online?

Lip filler simulation online Before and after Botox

The platform lets users upload a photo and instantly view realistic, achievable AI-generated results. This experience removes the guesswork and puts decision-making back in the hands of the user.

More Than a Preview It's Your Aesthetic Roadmap

But eMI goes far beyond just showing you a simulation. It becomes your personalized aesthetic guide. After visualizing your ideal look - whether that means smoother forehead lines, fuller lips, or more defined cheekbones - eMI delivers expert-backed content tailored to your unique goals.

From there, eMI helps you take the next step with confidence by matching you with trusted local providers who align with your personalized aesthetic journey. No more guessing, no more scrolling - just a seamless path from exploration to treatment with a provider who understands you.

“Instead of leaving patients to scroll endlessly or walk into a clinic that doesn't understand their unique goals, eMI puts them in control,” said Yadin.“We're creating a smarter, more personalized way to explore aesthetic treatments-one that builds trust from the very first interaction.”





Smart. Simple. Personalized. No App Needed.



With eMI, there's no need to download an app or create an account. Just click the link or scan a QR code to instantly explore personalized aesthetic treatments - tailored specifically to your face.

Powered by advanced AI and deep learning, eMI's technology analyzes your unique facial features, skin tone, skin type, age, and gender to generate a spectrum of realistic, achievable results.

Learn more about how eMI works

Practices Benefit Too

While eMI is built for consumers, aesthetic practices are reaping the benefits. Providers gain access to high-quality leads and patients who've already visualized results and are ready to book.

“Practices are excited about the influx of new patients arriving with a clear vision of what they want-more informed, more confident, and ready to move forward,” said Yadin.“It's changing the entire dynamic of the consultation process.”

The Numbers Tell the Story

With over 100,000 users worldwide, eMI is becoming the go-to for aesthetic decision-making. As interest in aesthetic treatments continues to rise - and with people living longer, seeking to maintain a youthful appearance well into later life - a clear gap has emerged in how patients begin their aesthetic journey. eMI is closing that gap.

About eMI

eMI Aesthetics is an innovative AI-powered platform that empowers users to explore aesthetic treatments visually, privately, and confidently. With no downloads, instant simulation, and personalized clinic matching, eMI is bridging the gap between curiosity and action in aesthetic care.

