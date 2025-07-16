Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Global And Regional Market Analysis Report 2025-2034 Cloud-Based Solutions Drive Accelerated Growth With ACI, NICE Actimize, Verafin Solutions, And IMTF Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$14.75 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment Stakeholder Analysis Use Case End User and Buying Criteria Market Dynamics Overview Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Investment Landscape and R&D Trends Future Outlook and Market Roadmap
Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
- ACI Worldwide, Inc. Eastnets Holding Ltd. Hindustan Composites HyperVerge Technologies Private Limited IMTF LexisNexis Risk Solutions Moody's Corporation NICE Actimize Thomson Reuters Corporation Verafin Solutions ULC
Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Segmentation
Application: BFSI is one of the prominent application segments in the global anti-money laundering software market.
- IT and Telecommunications Healthcare Transportation and Logistics BFSI Defense and Government Retail Energy and Utilities Others
Component: The global anti-money laundering software market is estimated to be led by the software segment under component in terms of product.
- Software Service
Deployment:
- Cloud-Based On-Premise
Software Type
- KYCC/CDD and Sanction Screening Transaction Screening Case Management and Reporting
Region: North America, particularly the U.S., is expected to lead the anti-money laundering software market.
- North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico Europe - Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., and Rest-of-Europe Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific Rest-of-the-World - South America and Middle East and Africa
Attachment
