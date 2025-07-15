Core6 Marketing Redesigns Aragon Construction Website To Set New Standard In Glazing Industry Web Design

Core6 Marketing Logo

Aragon Construction New Website

California-based contractor overcomes security issues and low traffic with a custom-built, SEO-ready website from Core6 Marketing

- Phil FiskMONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Core6 Marketing, a contractor web design and digital strategy firm based in Salinas, California, is proud to announce the official launch of a fully redesigned website for Aragon Construction , a well-respected glazing and architectural metal contractor headquartered in Montclair, CA. The new website, , marks a dramatic improvement in design, functionality, performance, and security, and will serve as the digital foundation for an upcoming SEO campaign to expand Aragon's reach across Southern California.From Frustration to TransformationWhen Aragon Construction reached out to Core6, they were dealing with critical issues, an outdated website that had suffered from malicious hacks, limited visibility in search results, and virtually no online traffic. Their team, led by Jimmy Gonzales, had seen the custom work Core6 created for another client, DPGlassCo, and immediately recognized the potential for a similarly high-performing site.“Aragon's challenges were all too common in the construction industry,” said Phil Fisk, CEO of Core6 Marketing.“Their site had been compromised multiple times and was barely attracting visitors. They needed more than a facelift, they needed a platform built for security, SEO, and long-term lead generation.”A Ground-Up Redesign for a High-Caliber ContractorCore6 delivered a fully custom, mobile-responsive WordPress website, built from the ground up with Aragon's brand, industry, and audience in mind. The project included:. Custom Website Design with unlimited layout mockups. Mobile Optimization for seamless use across all devices. Content Strategy, including migration and enhancement of over 28 existing pages and posts, plus development of up to 4,500 words of sales-focused copy. Modern Navigation and Page Structure that clearly outlines Aragon's diverse service offerings. Filterable Project Directory showcasing past work. Integrated Articles Section to support future SEO content. Social Media Integration and new lead intake forms. Advanced Security Tools, including Solid Security Pro with a lifetime license. SEO Infrastructure , featuring RankMath Pro and full integration with Google Analytics 4 and Search ConsoleThe website was completed in roughly twelve weeks and is already performing with noticeable improvements in user engagement and performance metrics.Built to Grow: Laying the Foundation for SEO SuccessIn addition to design, Core6 strategically positioned the new website for ongoing digital marketing success.“c,” Fisk said.“The next phase includes a full-scale SEO campaign designed to help Aragon capture more commercial leads, rank for competitive glazing and construction keywords, and become a go-to name in the Southern California market.”With RankMath Pro and GA4 already installed and configured, Aragon's new site is ready for in-depth performance tracking, ongoing content development, and link-building campaigns tailored to its niche industries: commercial development, institutional construction, public works, and healthcare.A Testament to Industry CollaborationThe partnership between Aragon Construction and Core6 Marketing exemplifies what's possible when an expert digital agency aligns with a high-quality contractor.“Core6 really took the time to understand our business, our goals, and our market,” said Jimmy Gonzales of Aragon.“The new site is not only secure and professional, it's something we're genuinely proud to send our clients and partners to.”About Aragon ConstructionFounded in 2001, Aragon Construction is a second-generation, union glazing and architectural metal contractor serving Southern California. Known for its technical capabilities and commitment to excellence, Aragon offers a full suite of services including curtain wall systems, decorative glazing, aluminum panel systems, fire-rated assemblies, and in-house fabrication. The company holds General Contractor licensure, AGMT and NACC certifications, and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) status. Visit to learn more.About Core6 MarketingCore6 Marketing is a California-based digital marketing agency specializing in custom website design, SEO strategy, and branding for contractors, trades, and local businesses. Led by founder Phil Fisk, Core6 helps companies across the Central Coast and beyond establish a modern online presence that generates leads and drives growth. Learn more at

