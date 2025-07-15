Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tesla Enters India Market with First Showroom in Country


2025-07-15 07:08:41
(MENAFN) Tesla, the U.S.-based electric vehicle and clean energy powerhouse, officially entered the Indian market on Tuesday by unveiling its first showroom in the country.

The new showroom, situated in the upscale Maker Maxity Mall at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, was launched during a high-profile event attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Initially, Tesla will offer only its Model Y SUV to Indian consumers. The company intends to introduce additional models progressively as demand strengthens.

Industry analysts suggest Tesla is poised to challenge premium German automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz in India, rather than targeting local EV manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra.

