U.S. House Democrat Leader Mocks Trump: Putin Punked Him All Year
(MENAFN) On Monday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of Ukraine, accusing him of compromising U.S. interests by cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Vladimir Putin has spent the entire year punking Donald Trump and the Trump administration," Jeffries declared during a press briefing at Capitol Hill.
Jeffries highlighted Trump’s failure to keep his campaign promises to Americans, particularly his commitment to securing peace in Ukraine.
His comments followed Trump’s announcement of a more aggressive stance toward Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including plans to supply Kyiv with new missiles and advanced arms, while warning Moscow to accept a ceasefire within 50 days or face “very severe” additional tariffs.
"Donald Trump has spent the first six months of his presidency playing footsie with Vladimir Putin, and the response from Vladimir Putin, a sworn enemy of the United States of America, has been to unleash terror on Ukrainian children, communities and civilians. "
"Donald Trump has zero credibility in this area. Is he just now figuring out that Ukraine is a friend to the United States of America and Russia is an enemy?" Jeffries continued.
He stressed the necessity for Congress to take independent action on the issue.
"We should sanction Russia and continue to keep the pressure on Vladimir Putin and Russia, a sworn enemy of this country, until the Ukrainian people are able to achieve victory for themselves, our NATO allies in Europe and the free world," Jeffries added.
Meanwhile, Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal introduced the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 on April 1, proposing a 500% tariff on imports from any country that purchases Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other commodities.
