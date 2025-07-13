403
Belgium Thanks UAE For Contributing To Combat Transnational Crime
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 13 (KUNA) -- Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot highly appreciated the extradition of three individuals from the UAE on Sunday morning.
"We thank the Emirati authorities, as well as the competent judicial, police and diplomatic services for their fruitful cooperation," he wrote on his X account this evening.
"Our fight and joint efforts against drug trafficking, international crime and impunity remain essential," the minister added. (end)
