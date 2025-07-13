Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Belgium Thanks UAE For Contributing To Combat Transnational Crime


2025-07-13 08:02:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 13 (KUNA) -- Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot highly appreciated the extradition of three individuals from the UAE on Sunday morning.
"We thank the Emirati authorities, as well as the competent judicial, police and diplomatic services for their fruitful cooperation," he wrote on his X account this evening.
"Our fight and joint efforts against drug trafficking, international crime and impunity remain essential," the minister added. (end)
arn


MENAFN13072025000071011013ID1109795175

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search