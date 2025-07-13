Displaced Refugees In Herat Demand Transfer To Home Provinces

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Hundreds of residents in western Herat province have launched“Sympathy and Cooperation Caravan” campaign to transport returnees from Islam Qala port to Herat city for free amid widespread deportations from Iran.

Every day, a large number of returnees are evacuated directly to Kabul from Islam Qala port, but some returnee families temporarily relocated to Maulana Jami Park, seek government's cooperation to shift them to their home provinces.

Haroon, a returnee from Iran and a resident of central Parwan Province, said he has been staying in Maulana Jami Park for the last three days. He asked the government to provide transportation facilities to evacuate him and hundreds of other returnees to their provinces.

He thanked officials and Herat people for their warm welcome and said:“It would be better if a more systematic program were organized for the refugees and they were transferred from their point of origin to the center of the country or, if possible, to their provinces”.

Reza, another returnee from Iranian city of Varamin, who spends his days and nights in Maulana Park with his family, also called on the government to cooperate in their transfer to the center and to free them from the situation of spending days and nights in the park.

“A large number of families have settled in this area, the green and humid space of the park is not suitable for families, and day-to-day life is difficult in these conditions. We urge the government to think of a solution for us as soon as possible”: he added.

According to Juma Khan, another returnee, they have been given 10,000afs in cash aid, but if there is no cooperation in transferring them to northern Takhar province, they will no longer be able to pay the travel expenses.

He expressed concern about the increasing number of returnees in Herat city, especially in Maulana Park, calling life in such conditions difficult and urging immediate transfer to Kabul.

Meanwhile, the transfer of returnees is aimed at reducing overcrowding in terminals inside the city.

Ahmad Shah Abdali, a member of the refugees transfer committee in the 12th district, confirmed the presence of returnees in Maulana Jami Park and added.“Our team is working to ensure the process of transferring migrants is carried out in an orderly manner. Currently, migrants are shifted to their provinces after a short period of time. Temporary facilities have been provided for them by people, traders and government”.

Recently, as the number of returnees increases, special measures have been taken to manage this crisis, facilitate the admission process, and provide immediate services at Islam Qala border by government, public and aid agencies.

Two days ago, the deputy prime minister for administration said half a million Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan from Iran in June this year.

Currently, more than 30,000 Afghan migrants are forcibly deported via Islam Qala port on a daily basis and over 10,000 through Silk Bridge in Nimroz province.

