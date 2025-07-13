Union Minister Sitharaman Concludes Meghalaya Visit Inaugurates Multiple Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, July 13 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded her four-day Meghalaya visit on Sunday with a trip to the historic Ramakrishna Mission School in Sohra, where she paid homage to Swami Vivekananda, government officials said.

During Union Minister Sitharaman's visit to the state, Meghalaya marked a significant milestone in its development journey as she inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple key projects worth Rs 1,087.81 crore.

Speaking at the integrated public programme held at LARITI – International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture earlier this week, Union Minister Sitharaman praised Meghalaya's steady progress and visionary leadership under Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

Highlighting the Centre's support, the Union Finance Minister said that Meghalaya has been allocated a total of Rs 5,400 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

Commending the effective use of funds, she remarked, "I am happy that the government has used the amount effectively for capital assets. I want to place on record my appreciation for Meghalaya's efforts. The funds are being fully utilised. Some states have struggled to use their entire share, but Meghalaya has made the most of its allocation."

Meanwhile, the Union Finance Minister toured the Ramakrishna Mission School's vocational training centre on Sunday, interacting with around 100 women receiving free weaving training -- a key empowerment initiative she praised.

Swami Anuragananda, Secretary of the Mission, highlighted Union Minister Sitharaman's enduring ties to the institution.

"She took keen interest in our century-long journey, from education and healthcare to community service, and acknowledged our impact," he said.

The Union Minister also engaged with local entrepreneurs and trainees, applauding their resilience.

The school's storied alumni -- including former Meghalaya Chief Minister B.B. Lyngdoh, MP G.G. Swell, and former Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy -- drew her attention, underscoring the institution's role in shaping leaders.

The visit coincided with its centenary celebrations, marked by Union Minister Sitharaman planting a sapling as a symbol of enduring legacy.

Dignitaries like Padma Shri awardee Theilin Phanbuh, a women's welfare advocate, and 90-year-old Lolin Lyndem -- an alumnus and former teacher -- joined the event.