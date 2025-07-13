Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ashghal Denies Asphalt Subsidence At Al Kharaitiyat Interchange

Ashghal Denies Asphalt Subsidence At Al Kharaitiyat Interchange


2025-07-13 10:02:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority“Ashghal” on Sunday clarified that the closure of Al Kharaitiyat Interchange is“not due to any asphalt subsidence.”

In a post on X, the authority confirmed that the ongoing works are part of routine road monitoring, which detected a water line leak adjacent to the bridge.

Accordingly, a partial closure was implemented to carry out maintenance and ensure traffic safety.

Ashghal noted that the closure was announced in advance through its official channels and urged the public to verify information from trusted sources.

MENAFN13072025000063011010ID1109794397

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search