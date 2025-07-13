Ashghal Denies Asphalt Subsidence At Al Kharaitiyat Interchange

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority“Ashghal” on Sunday clarified that the closure of Al Kharaitiyat Interchange is“not due to any asphalt subsidence.”

In a post on X, the authority confirmed that the ongoing works are part of routine road monitoring, which detected a water line leak adjacent to the bridge.

Accordingly, a partial closure was implemented to carry out maintenance and ensure traffic safety.

Ashghal noted that the closure was announced in advance through its official channels and urged the public to verify information from trusted sources.