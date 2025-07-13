In Occupied Territory Of Luhansk Region, Large-Scale Forest Fires Destroy Over 100 Hectares Of Woodland
“Large-scale forest fires broke out near villages surrounding Sievierodonetsk. Over 100 hectares of forest, residential buildings, and farm structures have already burned. The occupiers admit that the situation remains out of control due to abnormal heat. Residents have been seeing the effects of the fire from their windows for several days now,” Oleksii Kharchenko stated.
Meanwhile, another part of the occupied Luhansk Region has been left without potable water.
"Due to an accident at a major pumping station, water supply has been cut off to Alchevsk, Brianka, Perevalsk, Kadiivka, and nearby settlements. In total, around 300,000 people are without water in mid-July. Repairs are complicated by flooding of the power supply hub. The occupiers have promised to partially organize deliveries of utility water. Potable water, however, is not mentioned," Kharchenko added.
As reported by Ukrinform, in Siverskodonetsk the occupiers cut off water supplies for at least six hours every night.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (illustrative)
