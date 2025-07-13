403
Turkish Airlines is the Best Airline in Europe for the Tenth Time
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, has once again asserted its leadership in the aviation industry, earning the prestigious Best Airline in Europe award at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards for the tenth time. The ceremony, widely regarded as the Oscars of the Aviation Industry, was held at the historic Air and Space Museum in Paris on 17 June.
Also chosen as the Best Airline in Southern Europe, Türkiye’s national flag carrier was recognized with several other prestigious awards. Turkish Airlines received the World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering, Best Business Class in Europe, Best Business Class in Southern Europe and Best Business Class Onboard Catering in Europe awards, reflecting its superior service in premium cabins. The carrier also earned the Best Economy Class in Europe and Best Economy Class Onboard Catering in Europe titles, underlining its dedication to providing a high-quality travel experience across all service classes. These accolades, totaling eight once again reaffirm Turkish Airlines’ strong position in the global aviation sector and its leadership in the region.
These awards are granted based on the direct feedback of millions of international passengers, making them a true benchmark of passenger satisfaction. The continued recognition of Turkish Airlines' superior service quality, unparalleled flight network, and exceptional inflight dining experiences crafted with its catering partner Turkish DO&CO demonstrates the airline's unwavering commitment to its guests.
Commenting on the accolades, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated: “To be recognized once again as the Best Airline in Europe by our valued guests is a source of immense pride for the entire Turkish Airlines family. This achievement, along with other awards, is a testament to the relentless effort and passion of our team. We are driven by our timeless tradition of Turkish hospitality, and we sincerely thank our guests and the Skytrax organization for affirming our commitment to excellence. We will continue to elevate the travel experience for our guests across our ever-expanding global network.”
Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted added: “We are delighted to see Turkish Airlines recognized with eight awards at the 2025 World Airline Awards, including Best Airline in Europe, Best Business Class Catering and Best Airline in Southern Europe. Turkish Airlines continues to deliver a carefully crafted product that resonates strongly with passengers - from the warmth of its hospitality to the quality of its onboard dining. These results reaffirm the airline’s standing as a leading carrier in the region and a consistent presence in the global top tier.”
With a continually expanding route network that spans six continents and holds a Guinness record for most countries flown by an airline, Turkish Airlines embodies the spirit of Turkish hospitality while remaining at the forefront of sustainability and technological innovation in aviation. The airline's growing global footprint ensures that it will continue to set industry standards for years to come.
