Nitish Kumar Govt Is Copycat, Imitating Tejashwi Yadav: RJD Slams Bihar CM's Job Promise

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) In a sharp political attack ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari has accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of copying their leader Tejashwi Yadav's employment agenda.

This comes a day after Nitish Kumar announced that his government would provide one crore government jobs and employment opportunities to the youth over the next five years.

Reacting strongly to the announcement, Mritunjay Tiwari said the Nitish Kumar-led government has become a "copycat" and is simply mimicking the promises made by Tejashwi Yadav over the past few years.

“Nitish Kumar's government is a copycat. They are simply imitating Tejashwi Yadav. In recent days, whatever Tejashwi Yadav has announced, this government is now repeating those same announcements. These are all contributions of Tejashwi Yadav,” Tiwari told IANS.

He reminded that in the 2020 Assembly elections, it was Tejashwi Yadav who first brought up the promise of 10 lakh government jobs, making it a central issue of the RJD campaign. At the time, Nitish Kumar had questioned the feasibility of the promise, asking where the funds would come from.

“Everyone remembers that in 2020, Tejashwi Yadav was the first to say he would give 10 lakh government jobs. He fought the election on that issue. Back then, Nitish Kumar said: Where will the money come from? Will he bring money from his father's house or from jail? Now suddenly, the same Nitish Kumar is talking about employment and jobs,” Tiwari said.

He further claimed that during Tejashwi's tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, over five lakh jobs were distributed, and the process for another three lakh was initiated. According to Tiwari, the current figure of eight lakh jobs that CM Nitish Kumar is referring to is also the result of Tejashwi Yadav's efforts.

“Whether it's the youth commission or women's reservation, all these announcements were first made by Tejashwi. After the elections, they will say these were just 'jumlas (hollow promises)', just like the Prime Minister's one crore jobs promise,” he added.

Calling the recent job announcement a poll gimmick, Tiwari asserted that the JD(U)- led government is on its way out and is desperately trying to woo voters by repackaging RJD's policies.

“This government is copying Tejashwi Yadav because it has nothing new to offer. It's an outgoing government,” Tiwari said, expressing confidence that the people of Bihar will not be misled by what he called election-time rhetoric.