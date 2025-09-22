Macron Confirms France’s Two-State Solution Stance
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his appeal for a peaceful two-state resolution, as he is expected to announce France’s recognition of the state of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in New York this week.
"What France wants is two states living in peace side by side: a state of Israel that recognizes a state of Palestine, a state of Palestine that recognizes a state of Israel," Macron said in a video posted Sunday on US social media company X.
He highlighted the "pain," "suffering," and "distress" of all individuals in Gaza and those living "under the bombings without access to humanitarian aid."
"Deep down, all lives are equal. And behind all this, we have stolen lives, lives taken away, people who are suffering. And what we want, what France wants, is peace," Macron stated.
The president emphasized that recognizing a state of Palestine represents merely the "beginning of a path," noting the existence of conditions and obligations for the parties involved.
In a Sunday interview with a news agency, Macron specified that the release of Israeli hostages is a "clear condition" before France establishes an embassy in Palestine.
He further expressed his opposition to the recent determination by UN investigators that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.
"We don't qualify as a genocide what's happening because it is not a political statement. This is for the judges or the, and or the historians to qualify a genocide by a series of evidence and a clear jurisprudence and clear elements," Macron explained.
