Karishma Tanna Ditches Flight, Enjoys Train Ride To Surat
The actress who is off to Surat for the occasion of Navratri was seen having a great time travelling by railways. Dressed in a compatible white tee teamed with a black jegging and a cool cap, Karishma looked smart and chic.
In one of the pictures, Karishma Tanna was seen reading a book while also posing for the camera. In another picture, she was seen getting excited upon seeing it raining outside. The actress was seen sipping on her favourite beverage, matcha. Karishma captioned it as, "Haallllooooo Surat... Here I come #trainjourney #surat #navratri2025 #jaimatadi."
The actress recently headed for her sacred trip to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling Temple in Ujjain. Karishma Tanna, along with her husband Varun Bangera, family and friends, was seeking blessings from Lord Shiva at the temple. She looked gorgeous in a pista green salwar kameez, while Varun looked handsome in an all-white traditional attire.
Recently, the actress had taken a trip down memory lane and reminisced about her good old shooting days from her superhit series,“Scoop”. She took to her social media account and shared a few pictures and videos straight from her Scoop days.
Penning a note Karishma wrote,“Nostalgia First day on the sets of Scoop... feels like yesterday. The nervous excitement, the butterflies, the endless rehearsals, and that little voice inside whispering,“This one's going to change everything.” What a journey it has been - from day one jitters to memories I'll hold close forever. Forever grateful for this chapter, the people, and the magic we created together. @hansalmehta @netflix_in @matchboxshots @pratham94 @mrunmayeelagoo @castingchhabra.” Karishma Tanna also was loved for her OTT show“Hush Hush”.
–IANS
rd/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment