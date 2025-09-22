Indonesia’s most active volcano bursts, ejecting ash up to thousand meters
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Indonesia’s most energetic volcano bursted once again, ejecting a plume of volcanic ash up to thousand meters or 3,280 feet over the summit of the mountain, as what the Mount Marapi Volcano Post (PGA) has disclosed.
A state-operated news agency stated, quoting PGA that the eruption of Merapi happened early morning, which is placed in the region of West Sumatra. The eruption was logged on a seismogram with a highest magnitude of 30.5 millimeters as well as a length around 41 seconds.
Teguh Purnomo, PGA officer, stated “the gray ash column with thick intensity was observed leaning towards the south.”
The volcano stays at Alert Level II as it was verified by the authorities. The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation warned the public, tourists as well as climbers that all operations must be ceased within a 3-kilometer (1.86-mile) range of the crater.
There were no victims nor damage to the infrastructure reported.
Merapi once again erupted on Wednesday with a highest magnitude of 30.4 millimeters. The PGA was not able to log the height of the ash plume because of cloud cover.
A state-operated news agency stated, quoting PGA that the eruption of Merapi happened early morning, which is placed in the region of West Sumatra. The eruption was logged on a seismogram with a highest magnitude of 30.5 millimeters as well as a length around 41 seconds.
Teguh Purnomo, PGA officer, stated “the gray ash column with thick intensity was observed leaning towards the south.”
The volcano stays at Alert Level II as it was verified by the authorities. The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation warned the public, tourists as well as climbers that all operations must be ceased within a 3-kilometer (1.86-mile) range of the crater.
There were no victims nor damage to the infrastructure reported.
Merapi once again erupted on Wednesday with a highest magnitude of 30.4 millimeters. The PGA was not able to log the height of the ash plume because of cloud cover.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment