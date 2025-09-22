Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia’s most active volcano bursts, ejecting ash up to thousand meters


2025-09-22 05:42:37
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Indonesia’s most energetic volcano bursted once again, ejecting a plume of volcanic ash up to thousand meters or 3,280 feet over the summit of the mountain, as what the Mount Marapi Volcano Post (PGA) has disclosed.

A state-operated news agency stated, quoting PGA that the eruption of Merapi happened early morning, which is placed in the region of West Sumatra. The eruption was logged on a seismogram with a highest magnitude of 30.5 millimeters as well as a length around 41 seconds.

Teguh Purnomo, PGA officer, stated “the gray ash column with thick intensity was observed leaning towards the south.”

The volcano stays at Alert Level II as it was verified by the authorities. The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation warned the public, tourists as well as climbers that all operations must be ceased within a 3-kilometer (1.86-mile) range of the crater.

There were no victims nor damage to the infrastructure reported.

Merapi once again erupted on Wednesday with a highest magnitude of 30.4 millimeters. The PGA was not able to log the height of the ash plume because of cloud cover.

