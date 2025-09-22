Germany Aims for Recognizing Palestinian Statehood
(MENAFN) Germany stated on Monday that it continues to be committed to its “goal” of backing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, yet it has decided not to formally recognize statehood at present.
“A Palestinian state is our goal. We support the two-state solution. There is no other way. This, however, must be achieved through negotiations. No one should pursue a policy of forcing their way through a wall at this point,” Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said during a press briefing in Berlin ahead of his trip to New York, where he is set to attend the 80th UN General Assembly session.
“The path of understanding, reconciliation, and negotiations remains the difficult, arduous middle path. But the Federal Republic of Germany stands for this. However remote it may be at this moment, a negotiated two-state solution is the path that can enable Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace, security, and dignity,” he added.
Following the formal recognition of the Palestinian state by the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal on Sunday, additional nations such as France, Malta, and Luxembourg are anticipated to follow suit at the UN General Assembly this week.
World leaders are also expected to engage in an international conference focused on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and advancing the two-state solution.
At the same time, the German foreign minister cautioned Israel against pursuing annexation of occupied Palestinian territories.
