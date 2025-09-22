Zelenskyy Prepares for “Week of Diplomacy” at UNGA
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his nation is gearing up for an intense “week of diplomacy” in New York during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which is scheduled to commence on Tuesday.
“We are now preparing for a very intense week – a week of diplomacy. We can accomplish a lot if our partners hear us and support proposals that truly bring the end of the war closer,” Zelenskyy remarked in a video message shared on US social media platform X late Sunday.
Zelenskyy noted that his itinerary on the sidelines of the Sept. 23-29 General Debate will include nearly twenty meetings with leaders from various countries, among them US President Donald Trump.
“There will be an important event on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia – a truly global summit on this issue. It is vital that this week strengthen the world’s resolve for robust action – for without strength, peace will not prevail,” he added, without specifying a precise date.
The Ukrainian leader also informed journalists on Saturday that discussions with Trump will include the matter of security guarantees.
Zelenskyy is set to head the Ukrainian delegation to the 80th UNGA and is anticipated to participate in the fifth summit of the Crimea Platform, which Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated will take place on Sept. 24.
The Crimea Platform is a diplomatic forum initiated by Zelenskyy designed as an international coordination mechanism to focus global attention on Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.
“We are now preparing for a very intense week – a week of diplomacy. We can accomplish a lot if our partners hear us and support proposals that truly bring the end of the war closer,” Zelenskyy remarked in a video message shared on US social media platform X late Sunday.
Zelenskyy noted that his itinerary on the sidelines of the Sept. 23-29 General Debate will include nearly twenty meetings with leaders from various countries, among them US President Donald Trump.
“There will be an important event on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia – a truly global summit on this issue. It is vital that this week strengthen the world’s resolve for robust action – for without strength, peace will not prevail,” he added, without specifying a precise date.
The Ukrainian leader also informed journalists on Saturday that discussions with Trump will include the matter of security guarantees.
Zelenskyy is set to head the Ukrainian delegation to the 80th UNGA and is anticipated to participate in the fifth summit of the Crimea Platform, which Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated will take place on Sept. 24.
The Crimea Platform is a diplomatic forum initiated by Zelenskyy designed as an international coordination mechanism to focus global attention on Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment