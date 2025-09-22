Maduro Suggests Direct Dialogue with Trump
(MENAFN) The Venezuelan government confirmed on Sunday that President Nicolas Maduro had dispatched a letter to US President Donald Trump, suggesting the initiation of direct talks between the two nations.
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez shared on her Telegram account that Maduro sent the letter via Trump’s special envoy, Richard Grenell, conveying his readiness to engage in direct discussions with the US president.
In the letter, dated Sept. 6, Maduro refuted allegations linking his administration to “mafia and drug trafficking networks,” labeling such accusations as “completely unfounded” and criticizing these claims, along with “fake news,” as detrimental to bilateral relations.
The correspondence also rejected reports that Venezuela had declined to accept the return of deported migrants, emphasizing that such narratives were inaccurate.
“This issue was swiftly resolved and clarified during discussions with Mr. Richard Grenell. This channel has functioned flawlessly to date,” the letter stated.
Maduro highlighted Venezuela’s efforts in countering narcotics, asserting that the country is “free of drug production.”
“According to UN data, only 5% of the drugs originating in Colombia transit through Venezuela. This year alone, we have neutralized more than 70% of that small percentage attempting to cross our more than 2,200-kilometer border with Colombia; this is a very important figure,” he added.
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez shared on her Telegram account that Maduro sent the letter via Trump’s special envoy, Richard Grenell, conveying his readiness to engage in direct discussions with the US president.
In the letter, dated Sept. 6, Maduro refuted allegations linking his administration to “mafia and drug trafficking networks,” labeling such accusations as “completely unfounded” and criticizing these claims, along with “fake news,” as detrimental to bilateral relations.
The correspondence also rejected reports that Venezuela had declined to accept the return of deported migrants, emphasizing that such narratives were inaccurate.
“This issue was swiftly resolved and clarified during discussions with Mr. Richard Grenell. This channel has functioned flawlessly to date,” the letter stated.
Maduro highlighted Venezuela’s efforts in countering narcotics, asserting that the country is “free of drug production.”
“According to UN data, only 5% of the drugs originating in Colombia transit through Venezuela. This year alone, we have neutralized more than 70% of that small percentage attempting to cross our more than 2,200-kilometer border with Colombia; this is a very important figure,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment