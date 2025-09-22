Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Maduro Suggests Direct Dialogue with Trump

2025-09-22 05:32:53
(MENAFN) The Venezuelan government confirmed on Sunday that President Nicolas Maduro had dispatched a letter to US President Donald Trump, suggesting the initiation of direct talks between the two nations.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez shared on her Telegram account that Maduro sent the letter via Trump’s special envoy, Richard Grenell, conveying his readiness to engage in direct discussions with the US president.

In the letter, dated Sept. 6, Maduro refuted allegations linking his administration to “mafia and drug trafficking networks,” labeling such accusations as “completely unfounded” and criticizing these claims, along with “fake news,” as detrimental to bilateral relations.

The correspondence also rejected reports that Venezuela had declined to accept the return of deported migrants, emphasizing that such narratives were inaccurate.

“This issue was swiftly resolved and clarified during discussions with Mr. Richard Grenell. This channel has functioned flawlessly to date,” the letter stated.

Maduro highlighted Venezuela’s efforts in countering narcotics, asserting that the country is “free of drug production.”

“According to UN data, only 5% of the drugs originating in Colombia transit through Venezuela. This year alone, we have neutralized more than 70% of that small percentage attempting to cross our more than 2,200-kilometer border with Colombia; this is a very important figure,” he added.

