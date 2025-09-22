UN Chief Calls for Peace, End to Global Violence on Peace Day
(MENAFN) On Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a powerful appeal to the global community to "silence the guns, end the suffering, build bridges, and create stability and prosperity," marking the International Day of Peace observed every year on September 21.
"Peace cannot wait," the UN leader declared, emphasizing the urgent demand for peace amid escalating global conflicts.
"This year's International Day of Peace urges each of us to give voice to that call," Guterres said, underscoring the collective responsibility to act.
He painted a stark picture of war’s toll: "Around the world, lives are being ripped apart, childhoods extinguished, and basic human dignity discarded, amidst the cruelty and degradations of war."
Highlighting the intensifying global turmoil, Guterres noted, "We are seeing an explosion of conflict. International law flouted. And record numbers of people fleeing their homes."
"All they want is peace. Peace is everyone's business," the UN chief added, stressing the far-reaching consequences of war on communities worldwide.
Highlighting the connection between peace and development, he noted that nine out of the ten countries facing the greatest developmental challenges are also engulfed in conflict.
The Secretary-General called for urgent measures to "quell the racism, dehumanisation and misinformation that throw fuel on the fires of conflict."
"Instead, we must speak the language of respect, open our hearts to others," he urged.
Reflecting on the promise peace brings, Guterres said, "Where we have peace, we have hope"—enabling families to unite, communities to rebuild, and children to learn and play.
The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the UN General Assembly. In 2001, it was unanimously designated as a day of non-violence and ceasefire. The theme for this year is "Act Now for a Peaceful World."
