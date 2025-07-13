Optical Illusion: Only 1% Of People Can Find The Hidden '993' In This Mind-Bending Test
One such viral optical illusion requires you to find the number '993' hidden in a grid. But, it's not that simple because the grid is full of similar-looking 998's and you just have 15 seconds to spot it.
At first, you may think that it's a simple task to find the '993', but when you look carefully, the '998' are placed so close to each other that it will be difficult to spot a number with a single digit that is different.
The bright background further creates a repetitive pattern, which can make your brain jump over minor details. But here's a hint to help you: It is not on the left-hand side of the image.Also Read | Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden 'O' among the similar-looking 'Qs'? Optical illusion: Where is the hidden '993'?
Are you still unable to find the hidden '993'? If yes, then don't stress. Let's tell you the answer. The hidden 993 is placed in the 11th column on the third row in the right-hand corner of the image.Also Read | Optical Illusion: Are you sharp enough to find the 'cloak' among 'clocks'?
These puzzles are more than a fun activity. They are like a quick workout for your brain. Optical illusions can improve your visual understanding, attention to detail, and awareness levels. At the same time, they put your brain into a reset, making it forget all the worries for a while. All in all, you become more alert and responsive.Also Read | Optical illusion: How many 9s can you find in this image in just 15 seconds?
Nowadays, in the world of quick scrolling across social media, spending a minute or two on such visual optical illusions can work wonders for your brain. At the same time, the small victory of spotting the hidden detail gives a satisfying feeling. So, whether you like it or not, the next time you see any such brain teaser, don't leave. Give it a minute and put your brain to exercise.
FAQsWhat are optical illusions?
An optical illusion is a phenomenon where our brain tricks us into seeing things different from reality.How do optical illusions work?
Optical illusion confuses the brain's understanding of visual things like patterns, shapes, and colors.What are the benefits of solving optical illusions?
Optical Illusions have multiple benefits as they improve focus, memory and observational skills.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment