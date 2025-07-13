Preliminary Report Not Enough To Pinpoint Cause Of Air India Plane Crash: Ex-AAIB Chief
The Air India flight AI171 crashed just seconds after taking off into a medical college hostel building, killing 241 passengers and crew on board the plane and another 19 people on the ground.
A preliminary report released by the AAIB on Saturday stated that both engines lost thrust after the two fuel cut-off switches moved from the 'RUN' to the 'CUTOFF' position. However, the cockpit voice recorder has revealed that one of the pilots told the other that he did not turn off the fuel control switches. The fuel switches were then returned to the RUN position just before the plane crashed.
Handa said the report presents a factual timeline but does not identify what triggered the failure.“Even though the report is out, it just contains the facts... what has gone on in those 30-odd seconds. It is nothing conclusive,” he said during a panel discussion on NDTV Profit.
He also pointed out that preliminary and final findings often differ in air crash investigations and that a deeper technical analysis is still required.“We have seen the initial findings and the final findings -- they are at variance in the majority of the investigations,” he explained.
Handa said the AAIB is expected to use a process of elimination to rule out functioning systems before identifying the most likely cause. The final report has to be submitted within 12 months, in accordance with the norms fixed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu had also said on Saturday that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's report on the Air India crash was based on preliminary findings, and urged against reaching any conclusions until the final report is released.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Enkrypt Integrates SPACE ID's Payment ID For Seamless CEX Transfers
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Cregis At Ifx Cyprus 2025: Presents Scalable Infrastructure For Forex Digital Transformation
CommentsNo comment