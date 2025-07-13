Bitcoin Jumps To All-Time High Due To Demand From Institutional Investors. DRML Mine Launches Contract Mining, Doubles Profits!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bitcoin rose to a record high on Friday, driven by demand from institutional investors and crypto-friendly policies from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, surged to a high of $117,581.10 during Asian trading on Friday, bringing its year-to-date gain to more than 25%. Bitcoin last traded at $117,563.11.

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, also rose nearly 6% to $2,956.82 after hitting a five-month high of $2,998.41.



Key highlights of BTC cloud mining contracts:

- Strategic launch timing: The contract was launched during a period of BTC price consolidation, providing investors with a way to profit regardless of short-term market movements.

- Stable passive returns: DRML Miner's new BTC contract offers fixed daily payouts and guaranteed returns on principal, making it attractive to both traders and long-term holders.

- No technical barriers: The BTC mining model requires no hardware or maintenance - any user can participate immediately.

New profit model: BTC mining meets AI optimization

DRML Miner 's AI mining architecture now supports BTC-specific contracts, using intelligent allocation of computing power to maximize returns while reducing risks. Given that BTC has been fluctuating in a narrow range for months, this model is particularly timely and marks an excellent time for alternative profit strategies

Instead of waiting for a price breakout, DRML Miner users can now earn BTC daily through smart mining contracts without having to buy more tokens or try to time the market.

Why does this BTC mining contract stand out?

- 100% remote access: no rigs needed, no technical knowledge required - just log in and activate the plan.

- Principal security: contract terms guarantee full return of principal upon maturity.

- AI-driven returns: yield optimization ensures users profit even during price stagnation.

- Daily earnings: predictable BTC payouts improve cash flow and reduce volatility risk.

DRML Miner CEO commented,

We see BTC consolidation not as stagnation, but as opportunity. Our new mining contracts allow the BTC community to unlock the value of this asset in a consistent, low-risk manner.

Providing BTC investors with a proven mining model

DRML Miner's BTC mining contracts have shown strong user interest across multiple tiers. Examples of returns include:

2-day plan: +7% return

5-day plan: +1.3% return

15-day plan: +1.45% return

30-day plan: +1.55% return

These results are based on historical contract data and reflect DRML Miner's commitment to transparency and performance.

How to start mining BTC with DRML Miner

Sign up: New users get a $10 welcome bonus and $0.60 daily login bonus.

Choose a contract: Select from flexible BTC mining terms to match your investment goals.

Start earning: DRML Miner's AI-driven engine takes care of the rest - start earning instantly upon activation.

About DRML Miner

DRML Miner is the world's leading cloud mining platform, committed to making cryptocurrency mining simple, sustainable and affordable for everyone. We operate more than 120 environmentally friendly mining farms powered by renewable energy. With a user-friendly interface, cutting-edge technology, and support for major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, and ETH, we help more than 7 million users around the world easily earn passive income

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

