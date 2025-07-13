Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Türkiye

2025-07-13 03:06:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. A fire broke out in the Turkish province of Ankara, Tren d reports.

The fire occurred on the 4th floor of a multi-story building located in the Cankaya district.

According to the information, three people died as a result of the incident, including one child, and 20 people were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

The Turkish prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to establish the cause of the fire.

