MECC Launches Recycling Workshops For Youth At QCA's Summer Camp

Doha: As part of its continued efforts to strengthen community engagement and foster environmental awareness among the younger generation, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) has launched a series of recycling workshops within the summer camp organised by the Qatar Chess Association (QCA).

The initiative, spearheaded by the Environmental Awareness Section of the Ministry's Public Relations and Communication Department, aims to instill core environmental values in children.

Through the workshops, participants are introduced to the importance of recycling various types of waste-paper, cardboard, plastic, and electronic materials-and are encouraged to creatively repurpose them into usable, innovative models.

Designed as fun and interactive educational activities, the workshops offer children a space to explore their creativity and imagination while linking environmental responsibility to everyday behaviour.

The goal is not only to raise awareness but also to inspire a spirit of innovation and sustainability in a playful and engaging manner.

The workshops will conclude with a special exhibition showcasing the models and projects crafted by the children themselves.

This display is expected to reflect the direct positive impact of the program and demonstrate the depth of understanding the young participants have gained regarding environmental issues.

This initiative reflects the Ministry's commitment to involving all segments of society-especially children-in educational programs that promote sustainability and contribute to building an environmentally conscious generation.