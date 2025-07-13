Ukraine Signs Memorandum On Affordable Housing Development At URC2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kuleba announced the news on Facebook .

"Another important update from URC2025. Together with a great friend of Ukraine, philanthropist Dell Loy Hansen, we've launched new housing initiatives for people who lost their homes due to the war," Kuleba wrote.

According to him, the construction of a housing complex with nearly 700 apartments for internally displaced persons (IDPs) is beginning in Hlevakha, Kyiv region. Kuleba emphasized that all apartments will be fully ready for occupancy.

The project also includes the planned construction of a school, kindergarten, community development center, sports infrastructure, as well as street improvements and utility infrastructure.

Kuleba explained that the project is based on a rent-to-own model, which allows people not only to rent housing but eventually purchase it under favorable conditions.

He stated:“Together with Hansen and the EBRD, we signed a memorandum to develop affordable housing mechanisms - creating new rent or ownership models, supporting communities in implementing housing projects, and attracting financial instruments and technical assistance. The memorandum confirms our joint commitment to this work across the country.”

Kuleba noted that the EBRD brings the opportunity to attract funding, technical assistance, and donor support. Philanthropic partners contribute their experience from previous projects, which have already provided housing for over 2,400 internally displaced persons. The Ukrainian state, in turn, ensures support for communities and coordination at all levels.

World Bank insures €185 million for two Ukraine projects

Kuleba expressed his gratitude to the Charity Hansen Ukrainian Mission team for their efforts and the completed joint projects - providing housing for people in Tarasivka, Sofiivska Borshchahivka, Kolonshchyna, Moshchun, and Andriivka.“For real projects, trust, and presence in Ukraine,” he added.

“Thanks to the EBRD for supporting housing policy, which is being shaped in practice together with communities,” Kuleba wrote.

According to the earlier reports, in the town of Hlevakha, Kyiv region, 700 homes for displaced persons are planned with the help of international philanthropists.

Photo: Oleksii Kuleba / Facebook