A Rare Surgical Operation Was Performed At Al-Jakayka Hospital

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

PortSudan(Sudanow)- A new medical achievement has been added to the Sudanese doctor's accomplishments and distinction, confirming the recovery of healthcare facilities and treatment centers with the return of the medical sector to normal operations. A surgical team at Al-Jakayka Hospital in Al-Mutma locality, River Nile State, Emergency and Trauma department, successfully performed a complex operation on a newborn baby with a rare medical condition known as "Parasitic Twin."

The condition shows an incomplete part of a conjoined twin attached to the body of the living infant. In this case, extra limbs (such as a leg, hand, or genital organs) can be seen protruding from the perineal area or lower abdomen, which are common areas where this type of deformity can occur. The operation was successfully performed on a 6-month-old child.

According to Sudanow's medical sources, the surgical team, led by Mr. Mohamed Ali Al-Yemeni and anesthesiologist Dr. Wael Al-Mahdi, successfully separated the parasitic twin. The Al-Jakayka Hospital for Emergencies and Trauma, which opened in 2023, provides specialized services and performs complex surgeries, including neurosurgery, endoscopy, and ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography).

The hospital was the first to perform surgical evacuation operations for patients with bone and spinal injuries from Khartoum and Omdurman.

Over the past two years, Al-Jakayka Hospital has successfully performed many complex surgeries, particularly in the fields of orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and endoscopy. The hospital has also established advanced intensive care units.

The hospital's operating costs are high, and it previously relied heavily on support from the center, which decreased due to instability in some Khartoum and Al-Jazeera hospitals. This led to the departure of many skilled medical professionals and specialists, resulting in a reduction in staff and technicians. Continuing operations now requires significant effort.

Despite these challenges, the hospital played a distinguished role during the war period, demonstrating the determination of the healthcare sector to overcome obstacles and advance towards providing medical treatment within the country. Despite the systematic destruction of healthcare facilities, research centers, and treatment institutions, efforts must be combined between official bodies, national and international organizations to revitalize this vital sector and support Sudanese medical professionals with further training and development.