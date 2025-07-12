Delegation Of Nepal Embassy Visits AIIMS Bhopal, Holds Meetings With Foreign Students

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, July 12 (IANS) A three-member delegation from the Embassy of Nepal, including Minister Counsellor Ambika Joshi, visited the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhopal on Saturday.

After a customary welcome from the AIIMS Bhopal, the delegation visited the campus, including the medical college, and hostels for doctors and students to understand the quality health services being provided to the patients.

The delegation also held a formal meeting with Dr. Ajay Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, and other senior administrative officials of the premier medical institute.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral academic relations between India and Nepal, promoting the welfare of international students, and exploring long-term collaborations between medical institutions of both countries.

The visiting delegation includes Ambika Joshi, Minister Counsellor, Rabindra Jung Thapa, Counsellor (Economic), and Anirudh Dubey, Resident Manager, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, according to a press note issued by AIIMS, Bhopal.

The visit was organised to facilitate interaction with Nepalese students studying in India and to promote possibilities of academic cooperation in the field of medical education between India and Nepal.

During the visit, the delegation interacted with Nepalese and other foreign national students studying at AIIMS Bhopal.

"This interaction provided a meaningful platform for students to share their academic progress, experiences, and concerns. It emerged as an effective forum for dialogue with the student community," it said.

Dr. Ajay Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS, Bhopal, said that such visits reinforce the shared cultural heritage and pave the way for joint efforts toward medical excellence.

He said that the visit concluded with mutual respect, cooperation, and shared commitment, further strengthening the long-standing educational and cultural ties between India and Nepal.

"AIIMS Bhopal is committed to providing an inclusive and encouraging academic environment. We are proud to host talented students from Nepal and are keen to further strengthen academic and research collaborations with leading medical institutions in Nepal," Dr. Singh added.