Saudi Red Sea Authority Issues Maritime Tourism Agent License To Support Coastal Tourism Activities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As part of its ongoing efforts to regulate and develop a thriving coastal tourism sector, the Saudi Red Sea Authority SRSA has issued a maritime tourism agent license to Maritime Solutions Company, based in Jeddah.

This step reflects SRSA's commitment to organizing and enhancing coastal tourism activities, and to fostering an attractive environment for tourists, investors, and maritime operators across the Red Sea. It also aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to position the Red Sea as a leading global destination.

Issuing such licenses is a key function of the SRSA, which is responsible for regulating coastal tourism activities, granting permits, attracting investment, identifying infrastructure needs, and ensuring the protection and sustainability of the marine environment.

The newly licensed agent will provide essential services to marine crafts facilitating and supporting their operations within the Saudi Red Sea jurisdiction.

To date, SRSA has issued more than 35 licenses, including those for maritime tourism agents, marina operators, and yacht charter companies. This forms part of the SRSA's broader mission to enhance the coastal tourism ecosystem and elevate service quality to deliver an exceptional visitor experience.