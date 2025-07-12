Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Slams Ex-CM Kejriwal For Lack Of Interest In Development

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Slamming the previous AAP government for showing little interest in projects funded by the Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that cleaning the Yamuna, providing tap water to all households and beautifying the city are her top priorities.

“Arvind Kejriwal showed no interest in carrying out development despite the central government's willingness to provide crores of rupees. Nothing was done to clean the Yamuna,” said CM Gupta, while addressing a gathering at the launch of a power sector project in north Delhi.

She launched the Rs 8 crore pilot project for replacing overhead electricity lines with underground cables in Shalimar Bagh

CM Gupta said her government has allotted a budget of Rs 100 crore for the similar shifting of overhead electricity wires across colonies during the current financial year.

Addressing residents at Janata Flats in Shalimar Bagh, the CM said, "Our government's goal is to make Delhi free from overhead wires so that the city appears more beautiful, safer, and well-organised.”

She said the project will help prevent fire incidents and is becoming a reality with the efforts of Minister Ashish Sood, who is in charge of both the fire and power departments.

“Proper wiring will reduce the risk of fires. I am happy that Delhi's first project of this kind is starting from Shalimar Bagh," she said, referring to her Assembly constituency.

She also shared details of her efforts to get the DDA's policy reformed to allow the development of parks and gardens on vacant plots in some colonies.

CM Gupta thanked voters for voting the BJP to power and said,“A new chapter in the city's development has started under the double-engine government.”

She hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for the city's development and Yamuna-cleaning.

“He gives instant approval to all projects, even if they involve investment of crores of rupees,” she said.

She also thanked PM Modi for approving Rs 3,000 crore for building a road on a raw water canal in north Delhi.

Cleaning the Yamuna and supplying tap water in each household is among the top priorities for our government, she said.

The CM also reiterated her government's resolve to provide piped cooking gas in all villages in the city.