Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tragic Bridge Collapse in India Leaves Twenty Dead

2025-07-12 06:52:28
(MENAFN) The death toll from the devastating bridge collapse in Gujarat’s western region has risen to 20, authorities confirmed on Friday.

On Wednesday, a section of the bridge over the Mahisagar River collapsed in Vadodara district, approximately 151 km southeast of Gandhinagar, Gujarat's capital. The collapse caused several vehicles—estimated between five and seven—to plunge into the river below.

According to an official, "The search operation has been going on since Wednesday, and today two more bodies were recovered during the extraction of a truck from the riverbed, taking the death toll to 20 in the accident so far."

Search teams are continuing their work at the scene, though two individuals remain unaccounted for.

The precise cause of the bridge's failure is still under investigation.

In response to the incident, the local government has suspended four engineers from the Public Works Department. Gujarat’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has called for a thorough inquiry into the tragedy and has promised a full report within 30 days.

Constructed in 1985, the bridge serves as a vital link between Anand and Vadodara districts. Over time, it had become a preferred route for heavy trucks, which sought to bypass tolls on the six-lane Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway.

India frequently faces deadly accidents linked to deteriorating infrastructure, raising serious concerns about public safety and the need for urgent reforms.

