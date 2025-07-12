Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Transitional President Of Syria Ahmad Al-Sharaa Arrives In Azerbaijan On A Working Visit

Transitional President Of Syria Ahmad Al-Sharaa Arrives In Azerbaijan On A Working Visit


2025-07-12 06:04:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Syrian Arab Republic for the transitional period Ahmad Al-Sharaa arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on a working visit on July 12, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Syrian leader at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with national flags of both countries.

Syria's Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.

MENAFN12072025000195011045ID1109791676

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search