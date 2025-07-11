Cheapest Train & Edwin Mccain 2025 Concert Tickets On Sale Now With Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets All Levels Of Seating Available

MENAFN - GetNews)



Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience as Train and special guest Edwin McCain hit the road for their 2025 Summer Tour!

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets for Train & Edwin McCain Tickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted secondary ticket marketplace offering authentic Train and Edwin McCain concert tickets at competitive prices, often below face value. Here's why it's the top choice for fans:

Affordable Prices: Tickets start at $34 for select shows, making it budget-friendly for all fans.

Exclusive Discount: Use promo code CITY10 for a 10% discount on all seating levels, from floor to balcony.

Secure Checkout: Enjoy a seamless, secure purchase process with instant e-ticket delivery or mobile entry.

Wide Selection: Choose from front-row, mid-level, or upper-tier seats using interactive seating charts.

Customer Support: Contact their toll-free line (1-855-514-5624) for assistance with your order.

With high demand for Train's 2025 tour and Edwin McCain's soulful performances, securing tickets early is crucial.

How to Score the Cheapest Train & Edwin McCain 2025 Tickets

Follow these simple steps to secure the best deals on CapitalCityTickets:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Search for“Train 2025 Tour” or“Edwin McCain 2025 Tour” in the concert section.

Select Your Show : Choose your preferred city and venue from the tour schedule below.

Pick Your Seats : Use interactive seating charts to select seats based on your budget and preference.

Apply Promo Code CITY10 : Enter CITY10 at checkout to instantly save 10% on your ticket price.

Complete Your Purchase : Finalize your order with secure payment options and receive e-tickets via email or instant download.

Don't miss out-tickets are selling fast for this must-see tour

Train & Edwin McCain 2025 Summer Tour Dates

Train, with special guest Edwin McCain, will perform across the U.S. and Canada, kicking off on August 1, 2025, in Camdenton, MO. Below is the confirmed tour schedule as of July 2025, with additional dates potentially added due to high demand:

Aug 1 - Ozarks Amphitheater - Missouri - Camdenton, MO

Aug 2 - Ravinia Pavilion - Highland Park, IL

Aug 5 - Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre - Toledo, OH

Aug 7 - OLG Stage At Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort - Niagara Falls, ON

Aug 8 - Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center - Canandaigua, NY

Aug 9 - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course - Grantville, PA

Aug 12 - The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre - Youngstown, OH

Aug 15 - Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

Aug 17 - South Shore Music Circus - Cohasset, MA

Aug 19 - Cape Cod Melody Tent - Hyannis, MA

Aug 22 - Mohegan Sun Arena - CT - Uncasville, CT

Aug 24 - Elmwood Park Amphitheater - Roanoke, VA

Aug 26 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR

Aug 27 - MAD Amphitheater - El Dorado, AR

Aug 28 - Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant - Durant, OK

Aug 30 - Old Concrete Street Amphitheater - Corpus Christi, TX

Aug 31 - Round Rock Amphitheater - Round Rock, TX

Sep 6 - Ford Amphitheater - Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, CO

Sep 7 - Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon, CO

Sep 10 - Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center - Nampa, ID

Sep 12 - Ironstone Amphitheatre At Ironstone Vineyards - Murphys, CA

Sep 14 - Uptown Theatre Napa - Napa, CA

Sep 16 - BECU Live at Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Airway Heights, WA

Top Singles by Train and Edwin McCain

Train and Edwin McCain are known for their chart-topping hits and heartfelt performances. Here are their top singles that fans can expect to hear during the 2025 tour:

Train's Top Singles

Train, a Grammy Award-winning pop-rock band formed in San Francisco in 1993, has sold over 10 million albums worldwide. Their iconic hits include:

“Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” (2001): A seven-time platinum single that reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won a Grammy for Best Rock Song.

“Hey, Soul Sister” (2009): A global hit from Save Me, San Francisco, certified 11x platinum and the best-selling single of 2010.

“Calling All Angels” (2003): A #1 hit on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, known for its uplifting lyrics.

“Meet Virginia” (1998): Their breakout hit, peaking at #20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Drive By” (2012): A catchy pop-rock anthem that reached #10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Edwin McCain's Top Singles

Edwin McCain, a singer-songwriter from Greenville, South Carolina, is celebrated for his soulful ballads and storytelling. His top hits include:

“I'll Be” (1997): A romantic classic from Misguided Roses, peaking at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and featured in A Cinderella Story.

“I Could Not Ask for More” (1999): Written by Diane Warren, this hit reached #37 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is a staple at weddings.

“Hearts Fall” (2001): A heartfelt track from Far From Over, peaking at #27 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

“Solitude” (1995): A fan favorite from Honor Among Thieves, showcasing McCain's emotive vocals.

“Walk With You” (2011): A touching ballad often performed live, resonating with audiences for its personal storytelling.

Fans can expect a setlist packed with these hits, alongside new tracks from Edwin McCain's 2025 album Lucky and Train's latest releases.

Why You Can't Miss Train & Edwin McCain's 2025 Tour

Train, led by Pat Monahan, delivers high-energy performances blending pop-rock, country, and soulful melodies. Their live shows are known for electrifying crowds with hits spanning three decades and innovative stage production. Edwin McCain, dubbed a“great American romantic” by The New York Times, complements Train with his intimate, storytelling-driven sets. His soulful voice and engaging stage presence, often paired with humorous anecdotes, create a powerful connection with audiences.

Together, these artists promise a 2-3-hour concert filled with emotional ballads, upbeat anthems, and a mix of classic and new tracks. With venues ranging from intimate theaters like the Rio Theatre to iconic outdoor stages like Ravinia, each show offers a unique vibe. Fans have praised McCain's live performances for their authenticity and Train's ability to transform hits into arena-sized singalongs.

Tips for an Unforgettable Concert Experience

Arrive Early: Secure parking and enjoy pre-show festivities, especially at outdoor venues like Red Butte Garden or Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery.

Check Venue Policies: Some venues, like Ravinia, allow picnics, enhancing the concert experience. Others may have restrictions on bags or phones.

Bring Friends: Train and McCain's music appeals to a wide audience, making it perfect for a group outing.

Follow Setlists: Check recent setlists on platforms like Spotify or Shazam to prepare for singalongs.

Avoid Resale Price Gouging: Stick with CapitalCityTickets for the lowest prices and avoid inflated resale costs, which can reach $900 for premium seats on other platforms.

