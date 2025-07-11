Ripple's XRP Enters AI Mining Era With Pfmcrypto Launches Zero-Hardware XRP Cloud Mining With Daily Rewards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eliminate hardware barriers-earn XRP and other cryptocurrencies daily through PFMCrypto's smart AI mining engine.

New York, NY, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Ripple's XRP ecosystem gains global momentum, PFMCrypto is proud to introduce a major leap in accessible crypto mining: the launch of XRP-focused cloud mining contracts. Now available on both web and mobile platforms, these flexible short-term contracts allow users to mine XRP remotely and receive daily XRP rewards-no mining hardware, no complex setup, and no prior experience required. For the first time, retail participants can engage with the XRP economy through a streamlined, fully integrated platform.

XRP Cloud Mining Is Here-Simple, Smart, and Rewarding

Traditionally known for its role in cross-border payments and institutional finance, XRP now enters a new chapter with PFMCrypto's latest innovation: easy-to-use cloud mining. Users can mine XRP directly or leverage PFMCrypto's intelligent AI engine to automatically switch between the most profitable assets-including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC, and more-for optimized returns. All earnings are paid out daily in your chosen cryptocurrency, providing reliable income regardless of market fluctuations.

Designed for both everyday users and professional investors, this platform empowers users to generate consistent crypto earnings from anywhere, at any time.

Key Features of PFMCrypto's XRP Cloud Mining Contracts

- Full XRP Integration: Deposit, purchase, mine, and withdraw XRP directly within the platform.

- Multi-Coin Mining Support: Mine and receive earnings in BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC, USDT, SOL, LTC, and BCH.

- AI Revenue Optimization: Proprietary algorithms automatically allocate mining power to the top-performing assets to maximize returns.

- 100% Remote Access: No mining equipment needed-fully accessible via the PFMCrypto mobile app or browser.

- Capital Protection: All contracts include full principal return upon maturity, reducing risk while growing crypto assets.

Mining Contracts for Every Budget and Strategy:

PFMCrypto offers a broad range of mining contracts that support XRP-based deposits and withdrawals. Each contract is crafted for flexibility, predictable income, and effective risk management:

$10 Contract – 1 Day – Earn $0.66 (Free with signup bonus)

$100 Contract – 2 Days – Earn $3.00 daily + $2 reward

$500 Contract – 5 Days – Earn $6.15 daily

$5,000 Contract – 30 Days – Earn $78.50 daily

$20,000 Contract – 45 Days – Earn $380.00 daily

Whether you're testing the waters or building a long-term portfolio, PFMCrypto provides low-risk, high-transparency contracts that deliver stable daily income in XRP.

Why PFMCrypto's XRP Mining Stands Out?

- Accessible to Everyone: No mining rigs, no setup, no complexity-just tap and earn.

- XRP-Native Integration: Deposit, mine, and withdraw XRP in one seamless ecosystem.

- Stable Returns, Smart Allocation: An AI-powered engine dynamically adjusts mining strategies to maximize rewards and ensure daily income across all supported coins.

- Multi-Asset Flexibility: Mine XRP directly or diversify earnings into other top digital assets-all with one contract.

- Instant Setup, Global Access: Mine from anywhere using your phone or browser-securely and remotely.

Get Started Today in 3 Easy Steps:

Sign Up – Create your account and receive a $10 welcome bonusChoose a Plan – Select a short- or long-term contract (1–60 days available)Start Earning – Track daily profits and withdraw in the token of your choice

XRP Mining for a Digital Future

Since 2018, PFMCrypto has helped millions of users around the world generate passive crypto income through secure, smart, cloud-based mining. With the introduction of XRP mining, the platform offers the ideal combination of institutional-grade infrastructure and retail accessibility. Now, users can choose to earn directly in XRP or diversify into major digital assets-all within a secure, fully remote environment.

“XRP has always been fast, efficient, and scalable,” said a PFMCrypto spokesperson.“Now, it's also mineable-securely, remotely, and profitably. We've eliminated the barriers so anyone can participate in XRP's future growth.”

Markets may shift-but daily mining income can remain steady.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. You are advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

