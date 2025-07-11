India's Renewable Energy Capacity Hits 227 GW Solar PV Manufacturing Grows 38-Fold: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - KNN India)India's renewable energy capacity has reached 227 gigawatts (GW), Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 11th edition of India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025 in New Delhi, Goyal highlighted that the country has witnessed a 4,000 percent increase in installed solar capacity over the past decade and is potentially the first G20 nation to have achieved its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

He noted that solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing capacity has grown nearly 38-fold, while PV cell production has expanded by 21 times over the last ten years.

The minister cited examples of rural progress, including Palli village in Jammu and Kashmir, which has become India's first carbon-neutral panchayat through the use of solar energy and energy-efficient systems.

He also pointed to Yashobhoomi, the venue for the event, as a model of green infrastructure, featuring rooftop solar panels, wastewater recycling, and energy-efficient design.

Highlighting government initiatives aimed at deepening the renewable energy base, Goyal referenced the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, which aims to install rooftop solar systems in one crore households, and the PM Kusum Yojana, which promotes solar-powered irrigation for farmers.

He said that domestic energy storage capabilities will be key to achieving India's target of 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Technologies such as battery systems, pumped hydro storage, and nuclear energy will be critical to ensuring 24/7 renewable power availability.

The minister also reiterated the role of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC) in fostering a domestic battery manufacturing ecosystem.

To accelerate energy independence, Goyal proposed a four-pronged strategy focusing on targeted innovation, infrastructure development, resilient supply chains, and complete value chain growth.

He called for Indian leadership in battery R&D-especially in solid-state, hybrid storage, and circular supply chain technologies-and urged the industry to adopt battery-swapping systems and expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

Goyal also announced that the Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation Fund, which, given India's cost advantages, could potentially unlock R&D investments worth Rs 6–7 lakh crore-comparable to that of advanced economies.

(KNN Bureau)