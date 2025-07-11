Refrain From Violating Refugees' Rights, PM Urges Iran

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund has called on Iran to protect the rights of Afghans during their deportation and allow them to take their movable property with them to their homeland and collect appropriately their immovable property and accounts.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement regarding the deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran and the latest situation:“I thank the government and people of Iran for hosting Afghan refugees for four decades. I consider Iran's recent decision to deport Afghan refugees lacking legal residence documents to be the decision of the Iranian authorities.”

The premier said he had always called on the Iranian side to pay attention to the principles of gradual, dignified return of Afghan refugees in line with good neighborliness so their rights were protected and responsible agencies of the Afghan government were able to properly manage their affairs.

“I call on the Iranian authorities to not to violate the rights of Afghan refugees during their deportation and allow them to transfer their movable property to their homeland and collect their immovable property and accounts appropriately.”

He also called on the Iranian authorities to provide all necessary facilities at refugee camps during deportation so that they avoid difficulties they faced in the past few weeks.

The Prime Minister said Iranian officials should exercise patience in deporting refugees so that the issue did not cause hatred and animosity between the two nations.

This comes at a time when Iran has stepped up deportation of Afghan refugees.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister for Administration Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi told a press conference in Kabul that more than half a million refugees returned from Iran to the country since early June this year.

ma