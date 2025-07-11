Gracianna Winery Partners With The Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation To Support“Wine Night At The Ravine”

MENAFN - GetNews) August 19, 2025 Event at Dodger Stadium to Raise Funds to Support Scholarships and Mentoring Programs for Young Latinos

Healdsburg, CA & Los Angeles, CA - Gracianna Winery, a resilient award-winning Sonoma County legacy brand, is proud to be the exclusive wine partner of the Jarrín Foundation's annual“Wine Night at the Ravine” on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Gracianna will be providing a selection of brilliant Sonoma County wines to guests of the Jarrín Foundation's annual event,“Wine Night at the Ravine,” at Dodger Stadium. This highly anticipated annual event unites supporters, students, industry leaders, and advocates for an unforgettable evening of food, wine, and community. The funds raised will directly support scholarships and mentoring programs, helping underserved students unlock their full potential.

The Jarrín Foundation, founded by legendary Dodgers Spanish language announcer Jaime Jarrín and his wife Blanca, holds this special event at Dodger Stadium Centerfield Plaza that features a special dinner featuring brilliant Gracianna wines in addition to a host of other entertaining proceedings including appearances by former players and coaches, video tributes, live and silent auctions, and dancing under the stars. And to top it off, special honorees of the night include former Dodger Nomar Garciaparra and team photographer Jon SooHoo.

Since 2019, The Jarrín Foundation has awarded over $225,000+ in scholarships to post and undergraduate students. Gracianna is particularly invested in helping shape the lives of young Latinos as a dedicated scout of talent for the wine and hospitality industries in Sonoma County. Fernando Arellano, Hospitality and Wine Club Manager for Gracianna, told us:

“My family immigrated to the U.S. in 1999 in pursuit of the American dream. But as I began planning for college-with no clear way to afford it-it felt impossible. After many phone calls, letters, and interviews I was awarded a scholarship from a California-based scholarship foundation which allowed me to pursue my dream of studying biology. This in turn led me to Sonoma State University and eventually Gracianna Winery which I now call home. Through a scholarship from the Odyssey Wine Academy in Healdsburg I was able to complete my WSET 2 which has been invaluable in progressing my career.

“Partnering with the Jarrín Foundation has a special meaning to the Gracianna Winery family, since the Amador family's own grandparents also came to America as strawberry pickers. Both the Amadors and I are where we are today precisely because of opportunities like those offered by the Foundation.”

Jasmine Herrera, Gracianna Marketing Manager, adds,“I am genuinely excited to be a part of this event. My father's side of the family immigrated here in the 1980s from Mexico, and I'm proud to be a first-generation college graduate. My education has given me so many opportunities already. It means a lot to contribute to something that helps lift others with similar stories!”

